‘It’s people’s lives on the line’: Siloam Mission sees drop in donations, rising demand

Send this page to someone via email

Siloam Mission is hoping to turn a corner after several months of turbulence, the organization’s director of development says.

“As our programs have been expanded to meet the needs, our donations have been decreasing, so it’s the perfect storm,” Margot Ross told Global News.

The non-profit organization has been grappling with declining donations, leadership changes after its CEO stepped down and recent layoffs amid financial pressures.

“We are stepping back, we’re looking at our costs, ways to trim them. Everything is being looked at. So yes, we are going through a transition,” she said. “I feel really confident that we’re turning the corner.”

“We’re now on a far more stable footing.”

But she says to do that, they need support, whether it’s in the form of food, clothing or monetary donations.

Story continues below advertisement

If Siloam doesn’t see a shift in support, the organization will be cutting back hours in its drop-in centre.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s kind of stressful for drop-in staff but not only, also for community as well,” Said Lawrence Zastre, who works in the drop-in centre. “When we close, (the) needs don’t stop. People are still hungry, people still need to talk to somebody. People still need a place to go.”

Jaylyn Deurbrouck, who also works in the drop-in centre, says it has been extremely busy.

“Every week, every day I come in there’s like 10 new people I haven’t met before, and I try my best to go and connect with new people,” Deurbrouck said, noting she has concerns about those struggling with addiction should the centre have to reduce its hours.

“There’s been lots of overdoses, especially in April there was 220 on the property and that was only on our property,” she said. “People are going to have the same needs but have nowhere else to go. And with 190 (Disraeli) closing, there’s not another drop in space for them to hang out in.”

John Dubois, who works the reception desk at Siloam, says the demand is high and that some clients are in concerning situations.

“Homeless is not a choice, it can happen to anyone at any point in their life,” Dubois said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And right now, what I can tell you is we’re seeing a lot of youth coming through our doors and that’s actually sad and terrifying. No 13-year-old should be here trying to get resources.”

The staff are hopeful the non-profit can obtain the funding to avoid cutting back services further.

“In dire situations, donations are needed,” Zastre said. “I am really hoping someone out there with a big heart decides to make that happen. It’s people’s lives on the line.”