Winnipeg Blue Bombers go with youth over veterans for final exhibition test

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will dress a very inexperienced roster for their final pre-season tune-up on Friday against the BC Lions at Princess Auto Stadium.

The Bombers are sitting most of their starters including quarterback Zach Collaros. The Lions, meanwhile, are bringing their starting offence with Nathan Rourke at quarterback.

Among those who will only be watching from the sidelines for the Bombers are Brady Oliveira, Nic Demski, Tim White, Ontaria Wilson, Willie Jefferson, Jake Ceresna, and Deatrick Nichols.

Just three starters from last season on offence are listed on the roster, with offensive linemen Gabe Wallace and Kendall Randolph and receiver Joey Corcoran to play. Veteran kicker Sergio Castillo will play on special teams.

None of their regular starters will play on defence. Warren Burrell and Major Williams are listed on the depth chart at cornerback as they fight for the vacant job, but the rest of the defence is mostly rookies with players like Jaiden Woodbey, Cam Allen, Nick Hallett, and Jake Kelly sprinkled in.

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The head coach didn’t see a reason to dress most of his veterans.

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“Training camp has been tough,” head coach Mike O’Shea told reporters on Thursday. “We try to work them extremely hard and get them ready for the season and part of that then is making sure they have the right rest before the first game.

“Some guys are in a battle, and they won’t really be afforded the amount of rest that other guys will get. But we are still trying to get answers and you’re trying to also prepare for that week one contest.”

With Collaros getting rested, only two quarterbacks will dress for the blue and gold in Taylor Elgersma and Bryce Perkins. They’re both vying for the backup job to be first off the bench behind Collaros.

Elgersma completed six of his 13 passes for 78 yards in their first pre-season game, but he also threw two interceptions. For the rookie QB, it’s all about improving with each game.

“For me, it’s all about growth,” said Elgersma. “I’ve always had a lot of confidence in how I can go out there and perform, but it’s all about what can I do to get better. And I think my biggest takeaway like I said, like find those areas that I can improve, find those areas that I can help our offence better sustain drives.

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“Allow our playmakers to go make those plays for me and put them in position. I think that your job as a quarterback is to be the point guard, distribute the ball to your playmakers and let them go do the rest.”

The Bombers close out their pre-season schedule starting at 7:30 pm on Friday at Princess Auto Stadium before the final cuts get made on the weekend.