Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s incredibly hot’: Saskatchewan workers seek reprieve from heat wave

By Vanessa Tiberio Global News
Posted May 28, 2026 8:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s incredibly hot’: Saskatchewan workers seek reprieve from heat wave'
‘It’s incredibly hot’: Saskatchewan workers seek reprieve from heat wave
WATCH: As a heat wave stretches across Saskatchewan, outdoor workers are seeking ways to beat the scorching record-breaking temperatures.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Construction and lawn care workers in Saskatoon say they are taking more frequent breaks and staying hydrated as Environment Canada heat warnings cover most parts of the province.

“This is a physically demanding job, so there’s not much we can do, but we’re doing our best,” Liam Bell, a Saskatoon-based lawnmower, told Global News.

“It’s nice to start early in the mornings, trying to beat the heat, but not much you can do when it’s this hot.”

For other construction workers who spoke to Global News, beating the heat means taking more frequent “micro breaks,” stopping when they overheat and drinking plenty of water.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Taking it easier is an important strategy to stay safe during this stretch of heat, said Ryan Jacobson, CEO of the Saskatchewan Safety Council.

“While we typically can think, ‘well, I worked through this in August.’ Our body might not be able to work the same in May through that same type of heat wave,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday evening, heat warnings covered Saskatchewan as far north as the Île-à-la-Crosse area, stretching south to the U.S. border.

An orange heat warning spanned from Saskatoon to Regina, indicating that temperatures would reach 35 degrees, with overnight lows near 18 degrees for the next two days.

Environment Canada cautions that extreme heat can affect people’s health and advises watching for early signs of heat exhaustion. Symptoms include headaches, nausea, dizziness, thirst and intense fatigue.

Drinking lots of fluids, seeking air-conditioned spaces and limiting direct exposure to the sun and heat are also recommended by the federal environment agency.

On Wednesday, nine Saskatchewan communities broke long-standing heat records, with Moose Jaw, Sask., recording the highest temperature in the country.

The Weyburn area was also among the hottest in the province, reaching over 34 degrees and beating its old record of 30 degrees set in 1969.

Other record-breakers include areas near Assiniboia, Lucky Lake, Elbow, Kindersley and Lloydminster.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices