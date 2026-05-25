Union for hundreds of Metro Vancouver workers announce overtime ban

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A union representing hundreds of Metro Vancouver employees has announced an indefinite overtime ban as part of a dispute with the regional district.

Jesse Medeiros, with the Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees’ Union, says in a statement the overtime ban will have the most impact on water and sewer operations and maintenance and construction teams.

The statement says union members will also refuse standby work and not accept assignments outside of their defined job descriptions.

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In March, union members voted almost 98 per cent in favour of authorizing job action, and last week issued a 72-hour strike notice with the BC Labour Relations Board.

The union says Metro Vancouver has not addressed issues such as safety, contracting out and recruitment measures, and warns there’s a possibility of escalating job action in the hours ahead.

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The district says it has offered more than 10 per cent in general wage increases over three years, and a one-time increase of $0.25 on hourly pay rates next April.

The last deal expired in December 2024 for the union’s 600 members and 150 contract workers, who are involved in operations such as water, sewer and infrastructure services across Metro Vancouver.

The district said in a statement Friday that job action by the union would not affect essential services such as drinking water, wastewater treatment, solid waste management, air quality monitoring, wildfire suppression, and housing.