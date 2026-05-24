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Canada

2 teens dead after crash in Quebec’s Eastern Townships

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2026 9:49 am
1 min read
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash. View image in full screen
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke
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Two teenagers lost their lives and two more were injured when their vehicle veered off the road in Saint-Georges-de-Windsor, in the Estrie region, early Saturday.

Provincial police say the single-vehicle crash happened at around 1:30 a.m.

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Four occupants between the ages of 16 and 19 were in the vehicle and were transported to hospital.

One male and one female teen were later declared dead.

The other two occupants sustained serious injuries, but their lives are not considered to be in danger.

Police say it’s too early to speculate on what caused the crash.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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