Late F1 driver Gilles Villeneuve named as historic figure in Quebec

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Quebec has officially named late Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve a historic figure of the province, marking a long-awaited tribute as Canadian Grand Prix festivities get underway in Montreal.

Premier Christine Fréchette made the announcement Friday near the track that already bears Villeneuve’s name, joined by members of his family, including his daughter Mélanie.

“It was a long-overdue gesture that had been eagerly awaited and fortunately is finally coming to fruition today,” Fréchette told reporters.

View image in full screen Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve is seen at the 1980 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Villeneuve died in a race crash in Belgium, May 8, 1982. (CP PICTURE ARCHIVE/files)

The designation is reserved for individuals who played a significant role in Quebec history and remain part of the province’s collective memory.

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A commemorative plaque was unveiled near the circuit, formalizing what Villeneuve’s daughter described as the recognition of a lasting legend.

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“It’s officializing a legend,” Mélanie Villeneuve told Global. “He’s remained very active in the popular mythos. People really loved him.”

Born in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Villeneuve built a reputation as one of Formula One’s most daring and aggressive drivers, known for his fearless style. He first made a name for himself racing snowmobiles before breaking through internationally, notably defeating established F1 drivers at a 1976 Formula Atlantic race in Trois-Rivières.

He went on to secure his first Grand Prix victory in Montreal in 1978 driving for Ferrari, earning widespread admiration and helping put Quebec on the global racing map.

“Thanks to him, Quebec shined on the world stage, and Quebecers have been, and continue to be, very proud of him,” Fréchette said.

Villeneuve died in 1982 at age 34 following a crash during the qualifying race for the Belgian Grand Prix. His legacy has endured for decades, bolstered by his distinctive driving style and enduring popularity among fans and fellow racers.

“He was an icon for many, many people, like myself that grew up (hearing) the name Gilles Villeneuve,” Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said Friday.

His son, Jacques Villeneuve, would later follow in his footsteps, becoming a Formula One world champion.

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The tribute comes as events for the Canadian Grand Prix continue through the weekend at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve — a venue that now not only carries his name, but further cements his place in Quebec’s history.

–with files from The Canadian Press