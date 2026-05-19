Penticton encampment fire sparks renewed safety concerns

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A weekend fire at the Fairview homeless encampment in Penticton, B.C., has renewed concerns about public safety and prompted more calls for immediate action to mitigate the risks.

On Saturday evening, fast-moving flames erupted at the site along a busy stretch of Highway 97.

Black plumes of smoke billowed in the sky while sounds of exploding propane tanks filled the air.

“It was actually very alarming,” said Jenifer Stewart, who happened to be driving by at the time. “I was actually concerned that there was going to be an explosion and really felt like the cars needed to be out of the proximity.”

No one was injured, but Penticton’s fire chief said the danger was significant, particularly because of the propane tanks involved.

“This year we had some pretty intense fires down there,” the chief said. “The reason this one was a little bit more serious is just the propane tanks that were bleeding off at the time.”

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No one was injured but Penticton’s fire chief said the blaze was potentially dangerous because of the propane tanks involved.

“This year we had some pretty intense fires down there,” said Mike Larsson, the city’s fire chief. “The reason this one was a little bit more serious is just the propane tanks that were bleeding off at the time.”

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But city officials say their ability to address safety concerns at the encampment is limited because the site is located on provincial land.

“We’ll respond to any emergency incident, including fires down there and that’s what our role is,” Larsson said.

Nearby business operators have repeatedly raised concerns about the risks posed by the encampment to both property and lives.

“What else has to happen?” asked Luke Bradley, truck sales consultant, “You don’t want somebody to die but like, is that what it takes? I don’t know. I hope not.”

2:10 Injunction to clear Penticton encampment

In February, the province launched court action seeking an injunction to dismantle the encampment.

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However, the case was put on hold to allow encampment residents time to secure legal representation.

According to the province, the matter is still moving through the legal system although no court date has been set.

“The city is supporting the province for all their preparation for the hearings, the court hearings and we’re supporting the province in that position in the courtroom,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

The Ministry of Transportation told Global News it has staff on site around the clock to monitor and report fire concerns.

It also said residents have been offered fire mitigation supplies, including fire-retardant tarps, fire blankets, fire extinguishers and solar lanterns.

Still, many residents and business owners say more needs to be done, including providing better support services for people living at the encampment.

“This encampment is not safe where it is for themselves, those that are in the encampment and the motorists and people going by,” Stewart said.