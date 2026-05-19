Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Penticton encampment fire sparks renewed safety concerns

No one was injured, but Penticton’s fire chief said the danger was significant, particularly because of the propane tanks involved.
By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted May 19, 2026 9:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Penticton encampment fire raises new concerns'
Penticton encampment fire raises new concerns
A frightening incident at a Penticton encampment over the weekend is raising new safety concerns. Flames could be seen shooting from the Fairview encampment Saturday and as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, this isn't the first time something like this has happened.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A weekend fire at the Fairview homeless encampment in Penticton, B.C., has renewed concerns about public safety and prompted more calls for immediate action to mitigate the risks.

On Saturday evening, fast-moving flames erupted at the site along a busy stretch of Highway 97.

Black plumes of smoke billowed in the sky while sounds of exploding propane tanks filled the air.

“It was actually very alarming,” said Jenifer Stewart, who happened to be driving by at the time. “I was actually concerned that there was going to be an explosion and really felt like the cars needed to be out of the proximity.”

No one was injured, but Penticton’s fire chief said the danger was significant, particularly because of the propane tanks involved.

“This year we had some pretty intense fires down there,” the chief said. “The reason this one was a little bit more serious is just the propane tanks that were bleeding off at the time.”

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured but Penticton’s fire chief said the blaze was potentially dangerous because of the propane tanks involved.

“This year we had some pretty intense fires down there,”  said Mike Larsson, the city’s fire chief. “The reason this one was a little bit more serious is just the propane tanks that were bleeding off at the time.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But city officials say their ability to address safety concerns at the encampment is limited because the site is located on provincial land.

“We’ll respond to any emergency incident, including fires down there and that’s what our role is,” Larsson said.

Nearby business operators have repeatedly raised concerns about the risks posed by the encampment to both property and lives.

“What else has to happen?” asked Luke Bradley,  truck sales consultant, “You don’t want somebody to die but like, is that what it takes? I don’t know. I hope not.”

Click to play video: 'Injunction to clear Penticton encampment'
Injunction to clear Penticton encampment

In February, the province launched court action seeking an injunction to dismantle the encampment.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the case was put on hold to allow encampment residents time to secure legal representation.

According to the province, the matter is still moving through the legal system although no court date has been set.

“The city is supporting the province for all their preparation for the hearings, the court hearings and we’re supporting the province in that position in the courtroom,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

The Ministry of Transportation told Global News it has staff on site around the clock to monitor and report fire concerns.

It also said residents have been offered fire mitigation supplies, including fire-retardant tarps, fire blankets, fire extinguishers and solar lanterns.

Still, many residents and business owners say more needs to be done, including providing better support services for people living at the encampment.

“This encampment is not safe where it is for themselves, those that are in the encampment and the motorists and people going by,” Stewart said.

Click to play video: 'Frustration over Penticton homeless encampment'
Frustration over Penticton homeless encampment

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices