New Brunswick voters wake to new mayors, councillors after municipal elections

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Some New Brunswickers are waking up this morning to new mayors, while others re-elected familiar faces in Monday’s municipal elections.

Unofficial results from Elections New Brunswick show Steve Hicks winning the mayoral race in Fredericton, beating out former MP Jenica Atwin in the race to replace Kate Rogers.

Hicks, a longtime city councillor in the capital, says he is “committed” to addressing issues that Fredericton voters brought forward during his campaign, from affordability and public safety to a better quality of life.

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In the eastern city of Moncton, three-term city councillor Shawn Crossman won the mayoral race on a campaign that touched on public safety, housing, infrastructure and economic opportunity.

In the port city of Saint John, Donna Reardon won a second term as mayor after beating her closest challenger — incumbent councillor Barry Ogden — by a comfortable margin.

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More than 216,000 voters cast ballots in the municipal elections, leading to a nearly 40 per cent turnout.