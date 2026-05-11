Canadian return trips from the U.S. tick up slightly: StatCan

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Canadians made slightly more return trips from the U.S. in April, according to the latest data, after more than a year of declines.

Statistics Canada reported Monday that in April 2026 there were 3.2 million return trips by Canadian residents from international destinations including the U.S., which marked a three per cent increase from the same month a year earlier.

Nearly half of that amount (1.4 per cent) were return trips from the U.S., which the agency adds was the first increase of its kind since December 2024.

In total, Canadians returned from 1.8 million trips to the U.S. in April compared to the same month in 2025, with a 5.8 per cent increase in return trips by automobile. Meanwhile, Canadians returning from trips to the U.S. by air decreased 8.1 per cent in the same period.

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Canadians returned from a total of 1.3 million trips to overseas destinations other than the U.S. in April 2026, which was a 5.3 per cent increase from a year earlier, Statistics Canada said.

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Similar reports from the agency suggested the U.S. was becoming a less popular destination for Canadian travellers amid the trade war, including a year-over-year drop of 12.5 per cent reported in February, and a 22 per cent drop in January.

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The agency also said political tensions between Canada and the U.S. created a shift in travel trends among Canadian residents that date back to the beginning of 2025.

Although the data shows travel by Canadians to the U.S. increased slightly from a year earlier, Statistics Canada notes there was a “base-year effect” compared to April 2025 — when travel levels were unusually low.

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April 2026 also marked the first time since January 2025 that year-over-year international arrivals in Canada increased. This includes Canadian-resident return trips, combined with U.S.-resident and overseas-resident arrivals, the agency said.

Near the end of 2025, roughly two thirds of Canadians surveyed by Flight Centre Canada said they were less likely to travel to the U.S. in 2026 compared to the previous year.

Similar survey data from Global News’ own Ipsos polling in 2025 showed participants had a more soured sentiment towards the U.S. This was especially the case after U.S. President Donald Trump repeated rhetoric that Canada could have all tariffs removed if it became the “51st” state.