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Canada

Nearly 250 kg of suspected cocaine hidden in flatbread stopped at Halifax border: CBSA

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 10:54 am
1 min read
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says officers intercepted a shipment of suspected cocaine at the port in Halifax that was hidden inside flatbread. View image in full screen
The Canada Border Services Agency says officers intercepted a shipment of suspected cocaine at the port in Halifax that was hidden inside flatbread. Provided/CBSA
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Some 250 kilograms of suspected cocaine imported into Canada from the Dominican Republic was intercepted at a Halifax port, according to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

According to CBSA, the 1,178 packages were found wrapped in carbon paper and hidden within flatbread.

CBSA says the investigation began Sunday after the shipment was flagged for inspection by officers. Using X-ray technology, officers at the Africville Seasides Marine Container Examination Facility detected the substance.

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“Upon further inspection, multiple field tests confirmed the substance as suspected cocaine. CBSA seized the packages and referred the investigation to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Federal Policing — Central Region,” the agency said in a news release.

Police allege the importer was a 58-year-old man from Montreal, who is suspected of conspiring with two people from Ontario.

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All three people have been arrested and are facing drug trafficking-related charges. They are scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday in Newmarket, Ont.

Click to play video: 'New marine container examination facility opens in Port of Halifax'
New marine container examination facility opens in Port of Halifax

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