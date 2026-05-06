Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Funeral service for OPP officer killed in crash to be held

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2026 8:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for OPP officer killed in crash
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The funeral service for an Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in a highway crash while on duty is taking place this morning in Cobourg.

Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, who joined the force six years ago, was killed in a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 401 east of Toronto on April 27.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The OPP says Malcolm’s family, their guests, and members of police and emergency services will attend the funeral.

It says while the service isn’t open to the public, it will be livestreamed on the OPP’s YouTube channel.

The procession is expected to depart the funeral home in Oshawa at around 8:30 a.m. and will be travelling east on Highway 401 to arrive in Cobourg an hour later.

The Cobourg Community Centre is hosting the private service.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices