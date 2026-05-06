Funeral service for OPP officer killed in crash to be held

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The funeral service for an Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in a highway crash while on duty is taking place this morning in Cobourg.

Sgt. Brandon Malcolm, who joined the force six years ago, was killed in a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 401 east of Toronto on April 27.

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The OPP says Malcolm’s family, their guests, and members of police and emergency services will attend the funeral.

It says while the service isn’t open to the public, it will be livestreamed on the OPP’s YouTube channel.

The procession is expected to depart the funeral home in Oshawa at around 8:30 a.m. and will be travelling east on Highway 401 to arrive in Cobourg an hour later.

The Cobourg Community Centre is hosting the private service.