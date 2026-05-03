Raptors’ Ingram ruled out for Game 7

CLEVELAND – The Toronto Raptors will be without forward Brandon Ingram for Game 7 of their NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The all-star forward was officially ruled out about 90 minutes before tipoff at Cleveland’s Rocket Arena.
Ingram had been seen in a walking boot at the team’s shootaround as he attempts to deal with inflammation in his right heel.
He aggravated a previous heel injury and left midway through the second quarter of Toronto’s 125-120 road loss in Game 5 on Wednesday.
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The swelling did not improve enough for him to play in the Raptors’ 112-110 overtime win at home in Game 6 on Friday, and he was eventually ruled out of Game 7 after entering Sunday listed as questionable.
Ingram averaged a team-high 21.5 points in the regular season, but had not been as effective a scorer in the playoffs with an average of 12 points.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2026.
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