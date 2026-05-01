Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec premier feels bound by Labrador energy deal despite expiration date

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2026 2:33 pm
1 min read
Quebec says it is still bound by a proposed energy deal as Newfoundland and Labrador reviews the agreement. With files from Patrice Bergeron in Rivière-du-Loup, Que. View image in full screen
Quebec says it is still bound by a proposed energy deal as Newfoundland and Labrador reviews the agreement. With files from Patrice Bergeron in Rivière-du-Loup, Que. Jacques Boissinot/ CP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The premier of Quebec says she feels her province is still bound by a framework energy agreement signed with Newfoundland and Labrador.

The tentative agreement was set to expire Thursday, and Christine Fréchette says she is waiting for Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham to make the next move.

Wakeham received a report Thursday evening from a panel he had tasked with reviewing the draft deal and he is expected to comment on it today.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fréchette says she is confident the proposed agreement for sharing energy from the Churchill River in Labrador is beneficial for both provinces.

Wakeham had demanded a review of the deal since it was unveiled in St. John’s in 2024 by Newfoundland and Labrador’s former Liberal government.

He ordered a panel to carry out the review shortly after his Tories formed government last fall.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.

— With files from Patrice Bergeron in Rivière-du-Loup, Que.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices