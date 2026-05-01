Quebec premier feels bound by Labrador energy deal despite expiration date

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The premier of Quebec says she feels her province is still bound by a framework energy agreement signed with Newfoundland and Labrador.

The tentative agreement was set to expire Thursday, and Christine Fréchette says she is waiting for Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham to make the next move.

Wakeham received a report Thursday evening from a panel he had tasked with reviewing the draft deal and he is expected to comment on it today.

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Fréchette says she is confident the proposed agreement for sharing energy from the Churchill River in Labrador is beneficial for both provinces.

Wakeham had demanded a review of the deal since it was unveiled in St. John’s in 2024 by Newfoundland and Labrador’s former Liberal government.

He ordered a panel to carry out the review shortly after his Tories formed government last fall.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.

— With files from Patrice Bergeron in Rivière-du-Loup, Que.