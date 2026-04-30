U of S Huskies football team hosts breakfast gala to raise funds for scholarships

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Huskies football is just over the horizon, and even in the offseason, the grind never stops when it comes to helping the program stay on top.

In Prairieland Park, 1,400 people were welcomed for the team’s annual “Dogs Breakfast.”

Huskies defensive end Riece Kack sets the scene.

“Dogs Breakfast is just a great way to get the football community together, all our sponsors. The people who love football here in Saskatchewan,” said Kack

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Kack was telling the truth. The room was packed with familiar faces across the football scene, including headline guest Michael “Pinball” Clemons.

The event brought together corporate sponsors from across the province to raise money for scholarships, to which Clemons says he owes his nickname and career.

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“When we speak about the scholarship and opportunities, the scholarship is why I’m here. without the scholarship there’d be no Pinball,” said Clemons.

U-Sports students are very busy with both school and sports, leaving very limited room for work to support their education. Huskies football coach Scott Flory says that the scholarship is about more than just supporting the players — it also supports the team.

“To be able to have a bit of financial relief for them is key to our success. We can’t get top recruits from out of the province without scholarships. It’s vital for our program,” said Flory.

Although their first game is a long way away, the foundations are now being laid for a successful season come autumn.