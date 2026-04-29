ANALYSIS: No response from Winnipeg Jets — yet — to Hellebuyck post-season ‘autopsy’

It will be a busy off-season for the Winnipeg Jets as they look to improve on a disappointing 2025-26 campaign.

But there are a few areas for betterment that shouldn’t take much planning.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Connor Hellebuyck stood in front of the media and gave a passionate and candid review of his team’s season.

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Two very quiet weeks have followed.

In what we’ll call a cry for help directed at Jets management to improve the team this off-season, while the perceived winning window remains open for the majority of foundational pieces – Hellebuyck included – the three-time Vezina trophy winner wasn’t shy in his 10-minute synopsis.

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But what was curious about his take was that it didn’t include absorbing a ton of accountability on his end. In fact, you could say culpability wasn’t exactly part of his message.

Now, the soon-to-be 33-year-old’s verbal dissertation no doubt struck a nerve with Jets brass, but conversely, his sub-900 save percentage and .500 record this season might not put his words in the position to carry the weight he believes they do.

Regardless, this entire situation brings us to a couple of thoughts surrounding both Hellebuyck and goaltending overall with the Jets — now and into the future.

First off, nobody in the NHL has made more goaltending appearances in the past 10 years than Hellebuyck – nearly 600, to be precise.

As such, perhaps it’s time to seriously consider a reduction in usage, so as to always ensure the Jets are getting a fresh and rested number one goalie every night. Where that sweet spot lies is up for debate, but something around 60 games seems optimal.

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And second – and maybe more importantly, based on this season – it’s probably time that the Jets started thinking about Hellebuyck’s heir apparent.

For the better part of a decade, it’s something the organization has never needed to consider, but after this season, life without Hellebuyck could be coming sooner rather than later.

Two weeks have passed since Hellebuyck’s cry for help, but in the quiet since then, it’s become a little more clear that it should be a rallying cry for everyone – including Hellebuyck – to just be better next season.