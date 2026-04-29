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Sports

Scottie Barnes leads Raptors into pivotal Game 5

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2026 4:02 am
1 min read
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CLEVELAND – The Toronto Raptors look to build on a two-game push when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 tonight.

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has set the tone, averaging a series-best 25.8 points per game while taking on defensive assignments against Cavaliers stars Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

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He is the first player in franchise history to have four straight 20-point games to start a series.

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The best-of-seven NBA playoff series is tied 2-2 after Toronto followed two road losses with back-to-back wins at Scotiabank Arena, including a 93-89 win Sunday.

The Raptors have held Cleveland under 100 points in both wins after allowing more than 120 in each of the first two games.

Mitchell has been limited to 17.5 points per game over the last two outings after averaging 31 in the opening pair.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

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