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The Curator

Best BBQs of 2026: Top grills for outdoor cooking

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 27, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
From sleek modern designs to rugged classics built for weekend feasts, you’ll find standout BBQs at places like Walmart, Wayfair, and more. View image in full screen
From sleek modern designs to rugged classics built for weekend feasts, you’ll find standout BBQs at places like Walmart, Wayfair, and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fire up the backyard and turn ordinary meals into something worth gathering around. A great BBQ isn’t just equipment—it’s the centrepiece of every warm-weather hangout. From sleek modern designs to rugged classics built for weekend feasts, you’ll find standout BBQs at places like Walmart, Wayfair, and more. It’s all about choosing the one that fits your space, your style, and your appetite for great outdoor cooking.

Best overall gas grill

Weber Genesis E-325 Natural Gas Grill
If you’re looking for the best gas grill, consider the Weber Genesis E-325, featuring PureBlu burners and large sear zone that make it easy to cook multiple steaks or meals consistently at high quality. It has cast-iron grates, a Flavorizer bar system that boosts flavour while reducing flare-ups, and a versatile Weber Crafted setup that expands cooking options.
$1149 on Amazon (was $1349)
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Best premium compact gas grill

Napoleon Rogue 425 BBQ Grill
The Rogue 425 BBQ Grill delivers top-notch performance with 3 burners, 36,000 BTUs, and 425 square inches of grilling space, plus a range gas side burner for added convenience. With easy portability, precise heat control, and durable stainless steel cooking grids, it’s the perfect choice for grilling perfection, even in tight spaces like balconies or small patios.
Buy on Amazon $1,079.00 at Wayfair

Best advanced hybrid

Masterbuilt MB20041220 Gravity Series 1050 Digital Charcoal Grill And Smoker Combo
This grill heats up in a flash – 225°F in just 10 minutes and 700°F in 15 – so you can get grilling faster than ever. Plus, with its smart controls and handy cord storage, it’s the perfect combination of convenience and precision for your next cookout.
$1499.99 on Amazon

 

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

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Best all-in-one ceramic kamado grill

Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic Joe II 18 inch Charcoal Grill
From easy cleanup with the patented ash drawer to searing at 750°F, the Kamado Joe is built to elevate every cookout, no matter the dish.
$2199.99 on Amazon
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Best portable gas grill

Weber Traveler Gas Grill
This compact grilling champ packs 13,000 BTUs of sizzle into 320 sq. in. of porcelain-coated, flavour-locking power – with easy one-hand setup, a sturdy side table, and wheels to roll wherever the party goes.
Buy on Amazon

 

You may also like:

76×51 inches Large Grill Mat for Outdoor Grill – $46.99

BFOUR Wireless Meat Thermometer – $89.99

2 Packs BBQ Grill Brush – $20.39

Most fun cooking experience

Blackstone Original Outdoor Griddle
This griddle from Blackstine has a huge flat-top surface that lets you cook everything at once—breakfast, burgers, stir-fries, and more—like a live cooking station. With fast, even heating across two zones and features like easy grease management and side prep shelves, it feels more interactive and creative than a standard grill where you’re mostly limited to grates and flipping meat.
$621.24 at Walmart
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Best for smoking

Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Ideal for smoking, this grill and smoker maintains precise, consistent low temperatures needed for true slow smoking while producing steady wood-fired smoke flavour. Its app control and built-in meat probe let you manage long smokes remotely and hit perfect doneness, which is especially important for cuts like brisket or pork shoulder.
$1599 on Amazon

You may also like:

Rolling Grill Basket(2PCS) – $29.99

Grill Caddy – $49.99

34Pcs BBQ Grill Accessories – $49.99

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