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5 comments

  1. Rick Bennett.
    April 24, 2026 at 5:05 pm

    Perhaps not giving our money to every s**t hole in the world.

  2. Tony Fuda
    April 24, 2026 at 3:37 pm

    What happened to the big promises by economic whiz Mark Carney. And even bigger deficit than under Trudeau. I guess his degree was given to him on the back of a cigarette package.

  3. A commenter
    April 24, 2026 at 3:16 pm

    The cost of paying to steal elections, buying off opposing MPs, and lining the liberals’ pockets and those of their friends, no doubt.

  4. Sean Young
    April 24, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    Thats what happens when Liberals want to line pockets for themselves and buddies. Taxpayers lose and the slide will get worse after liberals used taxpayers money to buy MPs for an anti democracy majority government. Does your vote really count in Canada.

  5. Try This
    April 24, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    So despite an increase in taxes of 3 billion, the Liberals still managed to spend an extra 25.5 billion.
    So that equals overspending of 28.5 billion. Good job we elected the Liberals again… – I wonder how much deeper they will dig now that they have a majority.

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Ottawa reports $25.5B deficit between last April and February

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2026 12:01 pm
1 min read
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FILE-- The Peace Tower is framed by construction cranes as renovations continue on the Centre Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
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The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $25.5 billion for the April-to-February period of its 2025-26 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $19.3 billion for the same period of 2024-25.

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The result came as revenue totalled $453.2 billion for the 11-month period, up 0.8 per cent from $449.8 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, program expenses excluding net actuarial losses amounted to $424.9 billion, up 2.1 per cent from $416.1 billion for the same period in the previous year.

Public debt charges totalled $49.3 billion, roughly the same as year earlier.

Net actuarial losses were $4.6 billion, compared with $3.7 billion a year ago.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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