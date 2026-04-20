B.C. politicians call for attorney general to step in after DRIPA decision

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A B.C. politician is calling for the attorney general to step in after Premier David Eby backed down again on the pausing of key parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), scrapping plans to table a suspension bill this legislative session.

“I am at a bit of a loss, and I think all British Colombians are, is that we have a premier that has lost control,” BC Conservative interim leader Trevor Halford told Global News on Monday.

“And I actually can’t even tell you who’s leading this province right now because clearly it’s not him. So for us, you know, we’ll be ready to debate any legislation that comes forward. But you know the problem is he’s going into one room saying one thing, going into another and saying another.”

Halford asked if Attorney General Niki Sharma is prepared to step in at this point.

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“We’ve got a premier who said that there’s 20 cases before the courts right now, that decisions can come at any time, extreme legal liabilities, and yet he is he’s running for cover right now,” Halford said.

On Sunday, the premier’s office said in a brief statement that it “can confirm that the government will not be introducing legislation on DRIPA during this session.”

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Eby will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Initially, legislation to suspend parts of the DRIPA was set to be tabled this week.

It follows an open letter sent to B.C. MLAs by the First Nations Leadership Council, the First Nations Summit, the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and the BC Assembly of First Nations, laying out pushback had the bill be introduced.

“Any attempt to interfere with the courts’ role, and First Nations’ access to justice, will be met with collective resistance from First Nations and allies across the province,” the letter reads.

DRIPA has been at the heart of several B.C. court rulings on mineral and land rights and Eby has previously said that those decisions have put the province at risk of litigation.

1:55 DRIPA amendments not being tabled this session

In a statement, the BC Green Party said it presented Sharma last week with a “constructive path forward on its advancement” when it comes to DRIPA.

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“The Government has spent months avoiding and delaying good faith negotiations with First Nations. We hope that they have now realized that the only path forward is active reconciliation, as defined in legislation,” BC Green House Leader Rob Botterell, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands said in a statement.

“The problem isn’t DRIPA. The problem is the government’s failure to implement DRIPA. We provided a constructive plan to resolve tension, increase certainty, and advance DRIPA to the government.”

BC Green Leader Emily Lowan said Eby should be taken off the reconciliation file.

“Premier Eby bears full responsibility for the social and economic disruption of attempting to weaken the rights of Indigenous people,” Lowan stated in the release.

“The spineless waffling week by week is not leadership. It has undermined trust in government and weakened the foundation reconciliation requires. The Premier has fomented misinformation and allowed hate to spread. The government has a long road to repair that.”

This story will be updated when Eby speaks about the issue.