Hammonds Plains residents warn traffic congestion hinders wildfire evacuation

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Almost immediately after the devastating wildfires of 2023 in the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains area of Halifax, concerns and criticism were raised about access roads and emergency egress from the growing subdivisions.

At the time, residents shared stories of being stuck in traffic trying to flee on Hammonds Plains Road, as the sky grew black with smoke.

The fire ultimately destroyed more than 150 homes.

A staff report was commissioned by municipal councillors in the months after, which recommended moving ahead with a new emergency-only connection between the Westwood Hills subdivision and nearby Highway 103.

But as the province heads into another wildfire season, that emergency-only egress is in the design phase with construction anticipated before the end of year, according to the municipality.

For resident Carla Munroe, action is simply not fast enough in getting egress in subdivisions along Hammonds Plains Road, as well as diverting traffic away from the main artery.

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“There was so many close calls with the 2023 wildfires that we’re all just so incredibly lucky and we need change now because I’m worried,” she said.

The congestion is so bad, Munroe says, it’s not uncommon for cars to be at a standstill on the Hammonds Plains Road in front of her home. As the community expands, she doesn’t believe the infrastructure is adequately handling the growth in population and demand.

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“We have grown as a community,” she said.

“There’s lots of great developments that are happening, which is really exciting for Hammond’s Plains. We just need to know that we’re going to be safe in doing it. We need to there are exit plans.”

Fellow Hammonds Plains resident Debbie Miller is also concerned about traffic on the road, especially when it comes to leaving her subdivision on Pockwock Road.

“Traffic concerns are ridiculous, trying to get home and back and forth,” she sad.

“And if there’s one accident, it snags everything up and then of course if there is an emergency we just can’t get out in timely manner.”

A spokesperson with Halifax Regional Municipality said council directed staff back in March 2025 to look into emergency egress and connector roads in three subdivisions in the Hammonds Plains area, including Westwood Hills, Highland Park North and Upper Hammonds Plains.

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Staff are also working with nearby communities to “investigate connector road options,” and complete a region-wide study to examine subdivision egress challenges. Both of those results will be presented to council in 2026.

“Staff will be initiating a study of the Hammonds Plains road corridor in summer 2026 that will investigate existing/projected traffic demands and identify potential options to manage traffic congestion. We expect to engage with residents as part of this study,” added spokesperson, Sarah Brannen.

In a statement, Hammonds Plains-Lucasville MLA Rick Burns said the province has “always said that we will work with municipalities” to help create new emergency neighbourhoods.

“Municipalities own their subdivisions and local roads. So, these projects need to be led by the local government,” he added.

He said several improvements to egress is “advancing,” including the Westwood Hills egress to Highway 103, as well as a five-kilometre strategic link between Hammonds Plains Road near Sandy Lake and Exit 2 on Highway 101

As well, Burns said the province is helping the Halifax Regional Municipality move forward with the Margeson Drive Connector, which would serve Hammonds Plains communities from Lucasville to Pockwock.

“Going forward, we will continue to be a constructive partner with HRM in supporting work that improves safety and connectivity,” he said.

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But for those who live further up the Hammonds Plains Road, they don’t have high hopes for the Hammonds Plains-Highway 101 connector.

“This new connector highway is not going to do anything for this traffic behind me currently, now or in the future,” said Munroe.

“The people will still have to drive this road. There is still no way out until you hit Larry Uteck (Boulevard). So there is no way out.”