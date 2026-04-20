Motorcyclist in hospital after fleeing from police, SIU investigating

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A motorcyclist who fled from police is in hospital after being injured.

According to York Regional Police, officers were called to the area of Purcell Crescent in Vaughan at about 10:06 p.m. on Sunday for a disturbance.

Following their arrival, police said an officer located a man on a motorcycle and turned on the lights of his cruiser. The male rider then fled on the motorcycle.

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The province’s special investigations unit (SIU) said in a news release that a short time after fleeing, the man crashed his vehicle.

The male suspect was taken to a Toronto hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the SIU.

The unit has since invoked its mandate and taken on the investigation into the incident.

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Traffic on Purcell Crescent is expected to stay closed for the duration of the investigation, York Regional Police said.

The SIU are asking anyone with information, video or photos about the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.