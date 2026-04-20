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Crime

Motorcyclist in hospital after fleeing from police, SIU investigating

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 10:03 am
1 min read
Police vehicles are on scene on Monday, April 20 after a crash in Vaughan, Ont. on Sunday, April 19. According to police, the male driver is in hospital after fleeing from police. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are on scene on Monday, April 20 after a crash in Vaughan, Ont. on Sunday, April 19. According to police, the male driver is in hospital after fleeing from police. Global News
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A motorcyclist who fled from police is in hospital after being injured.

According to York Regional Police, officers were called to the area of Purcell Crescent in Vaughan at about 10:06 p.m. on Sunday for a disturbance.

Following their arrival, police said an officer located a man on a motorcycle and turned on the lights of his cruiser. The male rider then fled on the motorcycle.

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The province’s special investigations unit (SIU) said in a news release that a short time after fleeing, the man crashed his vehicle.

The male suspect was taken to a Toronto hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the SIU.

The unit has since invoked its mandate and taken on the investigation into the incident.

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Traffic on Purcell Crescent is expected to stay closed for the duration of the investigation, York Regional Police said.

The SIU are asking anyone with information, video or photos about the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

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