$25K reward offered in search for Lambton College shooting suspect

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Police in Sarnia, Ont., are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal triple shooting at Lambton College.

Investigators allege London, Ont., resident Kyaw Doe is on the run following the April 10 incident that claimed the life of 20-year-old Dane Nisbet. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

They have said he may be “attempting to alter” his appearance and clothing, and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“The murder of Dane Nisbet has shaken our community,” police said in a news release Saturday when it announced the reward.

“We have recently seen generous offers to increase the reward. If those funds are submitted to Crime Stoppers, any changes to the official Crime Stoppers reward levels will be announced.”

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The reward includes a $20,000 increase recently approved by the Sarnia Police Service Board, the force added.

“If you are considering helping in this manner, please start by contacting Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers,” police said.

“They will provide you with the necessary steps and coordinate the timing of any announcements with the investigative team and Nisbet family.”

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At 12:52 a.m. on April 10, police were called to a bar at Lambton College for reports of a shooting.

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Det.-Sgt. Kent Jamieson previously told Global News that four people — two men and two women — drove away from the scene in a Toyota Prius. One of the women was let out of the car, which made its way to London.

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On Saturday, police executed search warrants at two London homes. Officers recovered the vehicle and arrested one suspect.

Oudom Bun, 23, of London, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Doe is police’s prime suspect. At the time of the shooting, he was subject to a court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm while prohibited. Investigators believe Doe, whom they allege has ties to criminal networks in western and northern Ontario, has left the Sarnia area and is in hiding.

Sarnia Police investigators are currently canvassing the Boullee Street neighborhood in London. This residential area is where DOE was residing before the murder of Dane Nisbet occurred. Officers are going door to door, advising occupants of the $25,000 reward from Crime… pic.twitter.com/jNMDxVentU — Sarnia Police (@SarniaPolice) April 18, 2026

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Earlier in the night, he and the group he was with were at two other establishments.

“We believe that Doe was causing issues or creating confrontation at each of those establishments. However, we do not believe he had any prior contact with the involved victims,” Jamieson said.

“Even if they were at any of those bars earlier, this was not something that had boiled over from another location, but an event that began and ended at Lambton with respect to the confrontation between those four and the victims.”

To find Doe, officers executed search warrants at a home in Sarnia and at a hotel unit in nearby Point Edward on Sunday.

During the search warrant, police arrested a woman who was one of two females with the suspects the night of the shooting.

When they raided the hotel unit, officers found what they believe was the weapon used in the shooting — a Glock 45 acquired outside Canada, Jamieson said. A man who was in the unit was also arrested.

Ava-Leigh Lightheart and Johnathan Osborne-Walsh, both 19, are each facing multiple charges, including being an accessory after the fact to murder.

There is “no evidence of any culpability” regarding the woman who was let out of the car, Jamieson said, adding that she is now a witness.

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Jamieson said every Ontario police force, as well as border agencies, has been alerted to be on the lookout for Doe.

“It’s in your best interest to contact a lawyer and make arrangements to surrender yourself immediately to police,” Jamieson said Monday.

“You will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.