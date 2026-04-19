Recipe: Herb basted and pan seared halibut with caper brown butter

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Herb Basted + Pan Seared Halibut with Caper Brown Butter

Ingredients

• 2 halibut fillets (5-6 ox each)

• Salt

• 1-2 tbsp neutral oil (for basting)

• 2 tbsp unsalted butter

• 1 sprig fresh thyme

• 1 lemon wedge

• 1 clove of garlic

Caper Brown Butter

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• 5 tbsp unsalted butter

• 1 tbsp capers

• 1 garlic clove minced

• 1 small shallot minced

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 2 tbsp chopped parsley

• Pinch of salt

• Pinch of pepper

Method

Halibut

• Place a large skillet over medium-high heat

• Add oil until simmering

• Pat halibut dry and season with salt

Chef Spencer Watts – halibut recipe

• Sear fish, cook for 2 minutes without moving until crust forms.

• Flip and baste with butter, herbs and garlic. For 1 minute.

Caper Brown Butter

• Using a small sauce pot on high heat add butter and let cook until it foams and turns golden and

nutty

• Remove from heat and add in the rest of ingredients. Mix to combine. Plate the halibut with caper

brown butter

• Add your favourite sides and enjoy