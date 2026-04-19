Recipe: Herb basted and pan seared halibut with caper brown butter

Herb Basted + Pan Seared Halibut with Caper Brown Butter
Ingredients
• 2 halibut fillets (5-6 ox each)
• Salt
• 1-2 tbsp neutral oil (for basting)
• 2 tbsp unsalted butter
• 1 sprig fresh thyme
• 1 lemon wedge
• 1 clove of garlic
Caper Brown Butter
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• 5 tbsp unsalted butter
• 1 tbsp capers
• 1 garlic clove minced
• 1 small shallot minced
• 1 tbsp lemon juice
• 2 tbsp chopped parsley
• Pinch of salt
• Pinch of pepper
Method
Halibut
• Place a large skillet over medium-high heat
• Add oil until simmering
• Pat halibut dry and season with salt
Chef Spencer Watts – halibut recipe
• Sear fish, cook for 2 minutes without moving until crust forms.
• Flip and baste with butter, herbs and garlic. For 1 minute.
Caper Brown Butter
• Using a small sauce pot on high heat add butter and let cook until it foams and turns golden and
nutty
• Remove from heat and add in the rest of ingredients. Mix to combine. Plate the halibut with caper
brown butter
• Add your favourite sides and enjoy
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