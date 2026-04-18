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Weather

Special weather statements issued for parts of Ontario, Quebec

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 18, 2026 12:39 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Flooding concerns rise in Central Ontario'
Flooding concerns rise in Central Ontario
WATCH: Areas across central Ontario already dealing with flooding may not be through the worst of it as another round of rain is expected this weekend. Marc Wooodhouse reports.
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Rain and blizzard warnings are in effect across parts of northern Ontario and Quebec, with localized flooding likely as saturated ground struggles to absorb more rainfall.

Environment Canada says 20 to 35 millimetres of rain could fall in some areas of Ontario and Quebec through Saturday and Sunday, with a cold front bringing showers and the risk of thunderstorms.

Officials warn that water pooling is likely on roads and low-lying areas, with some routes potentially becoming impassable.

In Quebec, officials have already started preparing for flooding and rising water levels.

In Montreal, crews are installing pumps, dikes and inflatable barriers as river levels climb and flood risks increase.

The city says the Outaouais and des Prairies rivers could spill over their banks in the coming days, particularly with more rain in the forecast and saturated soil conditions.

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A special weather statement is also in place for Sunday, with 15 to 25 millimetres of additional rainfall expected.

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Provincial data shows that one medium-sized flood has been reported along the Ouareau River north of Montreal, along with about 20 minor floods, while several other locations remain under close watch.

Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said officials are preparing for the worst, particularly if water levels approach those seen during the major floods of 2017 and 2019.

Meanwhile, parts of northern Ontario and Manitoba are also dealing with hazardous conditions, including heavy rain and, in some areas, late-season snow and freezing rain, which could further complicate travel and increase flood risks.

Central Ontario is already dealing with flooding, with some areas in a state of emergency.

Minden Hills, Ont., has been under a state of emergency since Tuesday in response to rising water levels on the Gull River.

The City of Peterborough has also reported more than double its average rainfall for April.

Environment Canada says areas up north could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, along with strong wind gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour, which are expected to reduce visibility in blowing snow.

Officials warn that road conditions could become hazardous and may deteriorate quickly, with potential disruptions to transportation and services.

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Residents are urged to avoid non-essential travel, avoid flooded roads, stay away from rivers and creeks, and monitor local alerts.

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