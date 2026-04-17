Montreal installing dikes, pumps as flood risk rises

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Montreal is bringing in dikes, pumps and sandbags as river levels and flood risks rise.

Water levels on the Outaouais and des Prairies rivers may spill out of their banks in the coming days, the city says, especially with more rain in the forecast and soil saturation.

A special weather statement is in place for Sunday, with Environment Canada warning that 15 to 25 millimetres of rain could fall.

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One medium-sized flood has been reported at Ouareau River north of Montreal, as have 20 minor floods as of 1 p.m. ET, Quebec’s flood monitoring website shows; nineteen spots are under surveillance.

Pumps, dikes and inflatable barriers are being installed in parts of the West Island and in Montreal’s north end, the city said.

Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said Friday officials want to be ready, especially if water levels reach similar heights to those seen during the major floods of 2017 and 2019.

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— With files from The Canadian Press