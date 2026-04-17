Crews working to restore gas to 6,200 customers in Lake Country, North Kelowna

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FortisBC says crews are working hard to restore service to the 6,200 gas customers in Lake Country, North Kelowna, and the Okanagan Indian Band (Duck Lake IR7).

Gas service to the area went out on Tuesday and FortisBC says all gas meter shut-offs in the area are now complete.

Lauren Beckett, corporate communication advisor at FortisBC, told Global News on Friday that they have about 60 technicians on the ground in the area.

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“What customers can expect from the relight process is a technician will come and revisit their home to turn gas back on at the metre and then relight all affected appliances,” Beckett said.

“If a customer is not home, the technician will leave a door tag and that will have instructions that they can follow to request a return visit. Right now, we are estimating that the work will continue today and through the weekend.”

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She would not say what caused the outage, only that “information indicates that the outage originated within our system.”

Central Okanagan Emergency Management (COEM) said in a release that a warming centre will continue to welcome residents at the Oyama Community Club, 15710 Oyama Rd.

Residents are encouraged to continue following FortisBC’s Service Alert website for the latest updates on service restoration.