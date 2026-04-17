Driver arrested for impaired driving after McLaren crashes into bike station at Casa Loma

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Toronto police say the driver of a McLaren that crashed into a Bike Share Toronto stand at Casa Loma overnight has been arrested for impaired driving.

At 11:59 p.m. Thursday, police said officers were called to Spadina Road and Austin Terrace for a report that a vehicle struck a light pole and bike rack and bikes.

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Pictures from the scene show two McLarens — one orange and one yellow — just outside Casa Loma.

The undercarriage of the orange McLaren can be seen as it rests atop a Bike Share Toronto stand.

The driver and passenger were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver was arrested for impaired, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.