GO train service suspended after pedestrian struck and killed in Markham

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A pedestrian was struck by a train in Markham on Wednesday morning, according to York Regional Police.

Police said officers responded to the area of Euclid and Eureka streets at around 8:42 a.m. after reports that a train had struck a pedestrian.

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The patient was located, assessed and treated on scene but vital signs were absent, according to York Paramedics.

Go Transit said online that GO train service has been suspended on part of the Stouffville Line due to the incident.

Meanwhile, police said there are currently no road closures in the area, but residents can expect a large emergency response presence while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police

More to come.