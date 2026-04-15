Toronto looks to charge admission to previously free FIFA World Cup parties

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The City of Toronto is considering charging entry to fan festivals set up as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which it had previously indicated would be free.

A report going to the city’s executive committee said the costs of hosting fan-focused events at the Fort York National Historic Site and the Bentway over the course of the tournament had increased.

Staff said the increased costs would require the city to charge entry to the festivals, which had previously been advertised as a benefit of the men’s World Cup that Toronto is paying $380 million to host.

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The festival, which is set to include live game broadcasts, food and music events, was promoted by the city last year as a “free and inclusive space” for fans to enjoy the tournament.

Across the two sites, Toronto will be able to host 20,000 people, which the city suggested would increase safety and security costs.

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The report suggested an admission price of $10 for the previously complimentary event, with VIP admission priced between $100 and $300.

“The FIFA Fan Festival ticketing model is designed as a planning and safety tool, ensuring a high-quality, equitable experience for everyone,” staff wrote.

Toronto is among 16 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico that will host a combined 104 games during the expanded 48-team tournament, running June 11 through July 19.

Vancouver, which is also hosting the tournament, is set to hold a free fan festival with premium paid experiences.