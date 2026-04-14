FBI says suspects tried to rob Offset at Florida casino when he was shot

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Rapper Offset was jumped by a “large group” of people who attempted to rob him when he was shot in the leg last week outside a Florida casino, the FBI said Tuesday.

Federal investigators said that they are still searching for the suspects who assaulted Offset last Monday night outside of Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Fla., just north of Miami.

View image in full screen A group of men in front of a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV parked outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where rapper Offset was shot. FBI on Monday, April 6, 2026. FBI Miami

During the assault, one shot was fired from a handgun into Offset’s leg before an unsuccessful attempt to remove his watch, the statement said.

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Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus), who rose to fame as part of the hip-hop trio Migos, was hospitalized for a couple of days but returned to the stage at a performance at a music festival at the University of Arkansas on Saturday.

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The suspects fled the scene in two Chevrolet SUVs that went in separate directions: A black Suburban that fled towards Hollywood and a Tahoe that fled southbound towards Miami.

Following the shooting, officers detained two people, but law enforcement hasn’t shared evidence connecting either one to the shooting.

One of the people detained was rapper Lil Tjay, who was booked on charges of disorderly conduct and driving without a licence.

View image in full screen Vehicles photographed at the scene where Offset was shot in the leg on April 6.. FBI Miami

His lawyer, Dawn M. Florio, told The Associated Press last week that Lil Tjay did not have a gun and was not charged with any weapons or gun-related crimes. He was swiftly released after posting bond.

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Florio said in an Instagram statement last week that accusations her client was involved in the shooting were based on “false rumors.”

She said Lil Tjay was not shot, nor did he shoot Offset. She also denied his involvement in the shooting.

“We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors,” she wrote.

Offset shares three children with rapper Cardi B. His cousin, Takeoff, who was also a member of Migos, was fatally shot in 2022 at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

— With files from the Associated Press