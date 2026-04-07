Offset shot: Former Migos rapper hospitalized in Florida

Rapper Offset was shot in Florida on Monday, a spokesperson for the musician said in a statement.
He is stable, but his exact medical condition is unknown.
According to Offset’s representative, the rapper, who was part of the group Migos, is being treated at a hospital and closely monitored.
Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) shares three children with rapper Cardi B.
The Seminole Police Department said a person sustained non-life threatening injuries on Monday evening at a valet area outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
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Two people were detained in relation to the incident and officials are investigating, police said.
“The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public,” it added. “Operations continue as normal.”
Offset’s cousin, Takeoff, who was also a member of Migos, was fatally shot in 2022 at a bowling alley in Houston, Tx.
The police department did not formally identify the victim.
— With files from The Associated Press
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