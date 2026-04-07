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Entertainment

Offset shot: Former Migos rapper hospitalized in Florida

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted April 7, 2026 9:34 am
1 min read
FILE - Offset arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
FILE - Offset arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
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Rapper Offset was shot in Florida on Monday, a spokesperson for the musician said in a statement.

He is stable, but his exact medical condition is unknown.

According to Offset’s representative, the rapper, who was part of the group Migos, is being treated at a hospital and closely monitored.

Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) shares three children with rapper Cardi B.

The Seminole Police Department said a person sustained non-life threatening injuries on Monday evening at a valet area outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

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Two people were detained in relation to the incident and officials are investigating, police said.

“The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public,” it added. “Operations continue as normal.”

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Offset’s cousin, Takeoff, who was also a member of Migos, was fatally shot in 2022 at a bowling alley in Houston, Tx.

Click to play video: 'Migos group member Takeoff shot dead following a party in Houston'
Migos group member Takeoff shot dead following a party in Houston

The police department did not formally identify the victim.

— With files from The Associated Press

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