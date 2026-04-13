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Sports

Matt Dunstone completes lineup with addition of veteran Mark Nichols

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 7:06 pm
1 min read
Matt Dunstone, skip of Team Manitoba-Dunstone, releases his stone during the 1 vs. 2 playoffs at the Montana's Brier Canadian men's curling championship, in St. John's, N.L., on March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. View image in full screen
Matt Dunstone, skip of Team Manitoba-Dunstone, releases his stone during the 1 vs. 2 playoffs at the Montana's Brier Canadian men's curling championship, in St. John's, N.L., on March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
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Team Matt Dunstone has found their man.

It didn’t take Dunstone very long to fill out his lineup, recruiting Olympic gold medalist and six-time Brier champion Mark Nichols as his new second just over a week after the conclusion of the World Championship.

The move comes after the recent retirement of Dunstone’s former second, E.J. Harnden, who helped them capture their first Brier title last month.

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The 46-year-old Nichols played third for skip Brad Gushue for more than a decade before Gushue’s recent retirement.

Nichols won gold at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games and also took home a bronze medal from the 2022 Olympics. He’s made 22 appearances at the Brier and also won a World Championship with Gushue in 2017.

Dunstone’s foursome now includes Colton Lott at third, Nichols at second and Ryan Harnden at lead.

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Nichols has curled out of Manitoba before following two seasons with Jeff Stoughton from 2012 to 2014.

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