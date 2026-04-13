RCMP in Hanna, Alta. called in to help remove trespassing beaver

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RCMP officers from Hanna, Alta., responded to an unusual call from a local business owner last week.

On Wednesday, a business owner in Hanna, located about 220 kilometres east of Calgary, called to report a trespasser who was refusing to leave as the business was closing for the evening.

View image in full screen A photo taken from CCTV footage shows the disoriented beaver shortly after he entered the store. CCTV

The furry fiend was described as disoriented, wearing all brown, about 60 centimetres (two feet) tall and weighing about 18 kilograms (40 pounds).

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When officers arrived at the Freson Brothers food market, they discovered a wayward beaver inside the store.

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The responding officers, who described the encounter in a post on social media, said they “utilized de-escalation techniques” on the subject and after much coaxing, the beaver was ushered out of the business without needing to be taken into custody.

View image in full screen The RCMP said the officers who responded were eventually able to convince the beaver to leave the store without taking it into custody. Source: Facebook/HannaRCMP

Officers said they were unable to obtain the suspect’s identity or a motive, but have circulated photos online in case the animal makes another appearance in the community. They believe the suspect may have been trying to loot some lumber that was located near the entranceway to the business.

The subject is not considered to be armed or dangerous, however, the responding officers noted that “his tail was pretty big.”

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