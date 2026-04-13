Forsberg, Ullmark, Larkin named NHL’s three stars

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NEW YORK – Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg, Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark and Detroit Red Wings centre Dylan Larkin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Forsberg went 3-0-0 with 0.97 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and one shutout to backstop the Kings to a perfect week as they vie for one of the two remaining playoff spots in the Western Conference.

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He capped the week with a 27-save performance for his 11th career shutout in a 1-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

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Ullmark also went 3-0-0, compiling a 1.00 goals-against average, .961 save percentage and one shutout to help the Senators clinch their second straight playoff berth.

He made 23 saves in a 3-0 victory against the New York Islanders on Saturday, setting the Senators up for clinching a playoff spot when New Jersey beat Detroit later that day.

Larkin led the league with eight points (four goals, four assists) in three games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.