SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Christine Fréchette awaits swearing-in as premier after winning CAQ leadership

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2026 8:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Christine Fréchette named Quebec’s next premier'
Christine Fréchette named Quebec’s next premier
WATCH: Christine Fréchette named Quebec's next premier
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec will soon have a new premier after former cabinet minister Christine Fréchette was named leader of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec on Sunday.

She is to be sworn in before the Quebec legislature resumes early next month, but a date has not yet been set.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fréchette defeated Bernard Drainville in the race to replace François Legault, who announced in January he was stepping down as premier after polls showed low party popularity.

On social media, Legault said Fréchette is well-versed in economic issues and everything it takes to assume the role of premier with “rigour and determination.”

The former political staffer focused her leadership campaign on economic issues, including reopening the debate around shale gas and hydraulic fracturing.

Fréchette will be the second woman to hold the post after Pauline Marois, who served as premier with the Parti Québécois from 2012 to 2014.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices