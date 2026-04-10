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Crime

Ontario parents accused of abandonment after kids left unsupervised for hours

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 10, 2026 1:22 pm
1 min read
Brockville Police badge View image in full screen
Police officers in Brockville arrested two parents after a child was found unclothed and lying in a shared hallway near their home. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
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A four-year-old in Brockville, Ont., was found naked and lying in the hallway of a multi-unit home, leading to both parents’ arrests, according to city police.

The child’s sibling, aged seven, was found unsupervised in their nearby unit on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Brockville Police Service.

“The residence was observed to be in appalling condition,” it said.

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Police said the children being left home alone was not uncommon. The parents commonly left the kids to fend for themselves for hours while they worked or were otherwise occupied, according to the release.

“Police also learned that one of the children was routinely locked in a bedroom to prevent them from exiting,” it continues.

Officers said this caused further safety concerns in case of an emergency at the complex. The police notified Children and Family Services, which assisted with the investigation.

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A 31-year-old woman and a man aged 34 were arrested and will remain in jail ahead of their bail hearings. They are facing charges, including two counts of abandoning a child, one count of forcible confinement and one count of failure to provide the necessaries of life.

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