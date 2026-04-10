Court documents outline sexual assault allegations against former Manitoba politician

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Court documents obtained by Global News outline disturbing details of sexual assault allegations against former Manitoba politician Scott Fielding.

Fielding, 54, was arrested and charged with sexual assault by the Winnipeg Police Service on March 26 in connection to an alleged incident two years prior.

Fielding was a cabinet minister under the previous Manitoba Progressive Conservative government from 2016 until 2022, serving as minister of families, finance, and natural resources. Prior to that, he was a Winnipeg city councillor from 2006 to 2014.

A sworn affidavit obtained by Global News states the complainant was a colleague of Fielding’s and that they attended a work conference in Winnipeg in March 2024. The document alleges they attended an after-party on March 6, 2024, and Fielding continuously purchased alcohol for the woman and other colleagues.

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The officer wrote in the document that Fielding then allegedly escorted her up to her hotel room and forced his way into the room, taking off his clothing and forcing her onto the bed.

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The affidavit states the woman “pleaded with him to stop but he ignored her pleas,” going on to say that she “tried to crawl away but he attempted to be forceful and yell profanities at her.”

The complainant sustained bite marks and scratches, the document states, but did not seek medical attention or complete a sexual assault exam.

In April 2024, the complainant filed a formal complaint to their employer, KPMG — a private consulting firm — which conducted an independent, internal investigation. Fielding resigned at the conclusion of the investigation, however the document did not state the investigation’s outcome or the reasoning for Fielding’s resignation.

The woman initially reported the incident to RCMP but didn’t make a formal statement until May 2025, when she reported it to police in another jurisdiction. It was then forwarded to the Winnipeg Police Service, which obtained a search warrant to access KPMG’s internal investigation documents. KPMG is not under investigation in connection with the incident, the affidavit states.

Global News is not identifying the hotel where the incident allegedly occurred or the jurisdiction where the alleged sexual assault was initially reported to protect the identity of the woman.

The charges against Fielding have not been tested in court.