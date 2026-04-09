Another CBSA dog sniffs out kilos of raw meat in traveller’s bag at Pearson airport

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Yet another Canadian Border Services Agency dog has helped seize kilograms of meat at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The CBSA said in a post on X Thursday that Moby intercepted more than 40 kilograms of undeclared beef and chicken recently; the goods were found in a traveller’s luggage arriving from Nigeria.

Travellers are required by law to declare all food, plant and animal products they bring into Canada, including live animals and animal products, such as cooked or raw meats, hides, skins, trophies, milk, fat, butter, cheese, eggs, fish and seafood.

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Failure to declare any of these products or to provide required permits/certificates can lead to detention of those products, a penalty of up to $1,300 and/or prosecution.

“Travellers may not realize the hazards associated with food, plant and animal products,” the CBSA said on its website.

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“These products may carry invasive species and diseases and may cause risks to Canada’s food supply, economy, environment and our health.”

The products Moby helped find were seized and the traveller was fined, the agency said.

Last month, detector dog Dharla sniffed out 2.5 kilograms of raw meat during an inspection. The items, which included raw duck, pigeon, chicken and rabbit, were found in a traveller’s luggage arriving from Egypt.

They were properly declared, the CBSA told Global News, so no enforcement actions were taken against the traveller.

However, the products were refused entry into Canada as they were contrary to Canadian Food Inspection Agency regulations, the agency added.