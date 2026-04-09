Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Another CBSA dog sniffs out kilos of raw meat in traveller’s bag at Pearson airport

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 2:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Anandasangaree announces $617.7M CDN to train, hire and deploy 1,000 new CBSA officers'
Anandasangaree announces $617.7M CDN to train, hire and deploy 1,000 new CBSA officers
WATCH: Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announces $617.7 million to train, hire and deploy 1,000 new CBSA officers – Oct 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Yet another Canadian Border Services Agency dog has helped seize kilograms of meat at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The CBSA said in a post on X Thursday that Moby intercepted more than 40 kilograms of undeclared beef and chicken recently; the goods were found in a traveller’s luggage arriving from Nigeria.

Travellers are required by law to declare all food, plant and animal products they bring into Canada, including live animals and animal products, such as cooked or raw meats, hides, skins, trophies, milk, fat, butter, cheese, eggs, fish and seafood.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Failure to declare any of these products or to provide required permits/certificates can lead to detention of those products, a penalty of up to $1,300 and/or prosecution.

“Travellers may not realize the hazards associated with food, plant and animal products,” the CBSA said on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

“These products may carry invasive species and diseases and may cause risks to Canada’s food supply, economy, environment and our health.”

The products Moby helped find were seized and the traveller was fined, the agency said.

Last month, detector dog Dharla sniffed out 2.5 kilograms of raw meat during an inspection. The items, which included raw duck, pigeon, chicken and rabbit, were found in a traveller’s luggage arriving from Egypt.

They were properly declared, the CBSA told Global News, so no enforcement actions were taken against the traveller.

However, the products were refused entry into Canada as they were contrary to Canadian Food Inspection Agency regulations, the agency added.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices