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Crime

Manitoba family seeks answers after missing Indigenous woman’s remains found

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted April 8, 2026 11:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We’re struggling:’ Remains of missing First Nations woman found in Winnipeg'
‘We’re struggling:’ Remains of missing First Nations woman found in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say DNA tests have confirmed the death of a First Nations woman who disappeared more than two years ago.
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Nearly  three years after her family last heard from her, the remains of Leah Keeper have been found.

Police discovered partial human remains on Selkirk Avenue in November 2025, and recently identified them as Keeper through DNA.

Keeper was reported missing in November 2023, after her family hadn’t heard from her in several months. She was 32 at the time she went missing, and had two young children.

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Police are investigating her death as suspicious, but Marilyn Courchene, Keeper’s aunt, says the family is still looking for more details.

“I want answers. What happened within those three years, what happened with the remains, where did they find the remains?” says Courchene.

“Who’s there, who played the roles in finding her? We don’t know any of that.”

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