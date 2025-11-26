Partial human remains found in Selkirk Avenue back lane, police say

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they’ve discovered partial human remains in a Selkirk Avenue back lane Sunday afternoon.

An autopsy of the remains has confirmed they were human, police said, and the incident is being investigated by the homicide unit as a suspicious death.

No more details about the person’s identity are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).