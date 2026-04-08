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Sports

Washington returns to B.C. Lions coaching staff

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2026 1:00 pm
1 min read
A B.C. Lions helmet is seen on a table during a practice in Vancouver, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
A B.C. Lions helmet is seen on a table during a practice in Vancouver, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. GAC
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VANCOUVER – Mark Washington is back with the B.C. Lions.

The Lions named Washington as their linebacker coach Wednesday.

Washington began his CFL coaching career with B.C. in 2008, spending six seasons as defensive backs coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2014. He remained in that job until becoming the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive co-ordinator/defensive backs coach in 2019. Washington was let go by the Ticats during the 2024 season.

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Washington played defensive back for 11 CFL seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (1997-02) and Lions (2003-07). He registered 483 tackles, 48 special-teams tackles, 17 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries, and one sack over 156 regular-season games.

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Washington won two Grey Cups as a player (2002, 2006) and another as a coach (2011).

Buck Pierce returns for a second season as the Lions’ head coach, offensive co-ordinator and quarterback coach.

The remainder of his staff includes: Mike Benevides (defensive co-ordinator); Cory McDiarmid (special-teams co-ordinator); Kevin Bourgoin (receivers coach, pass-game co-ordinator; Paul Charbonneau (offensive-line coach, run-game co-ordinator); Kristian Matte (running backs, assistant offensive-line coach); Ryan Phillips (secondary coach, pass-game co-ordinator); Randy Melvin (defensive line coach); and Derek Oswalt ( assistant receivers coach).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026.

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