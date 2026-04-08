Caitlyn Jenner claims late friend Sophia Hutchins owed her over $600K

Send this page to someone via email

Caitlyn Jenner claims her late friend Sophia Hutchins owed her over $600,000 in Canadian dollars before her death in 2025.

In a March 27 creditor’s claim, viewed and obtained by People and other entertainment industry publications, Jenner alleged that Hutchins had US$439,095.88 ($608, 478.14 CAD) in unpaid expenses. (Global News has not independently viewed the court documents.)

Hutchins, a longtime friend and manager of Jenner, died in an ATV crash last July. Hutchins, 29, was operating the vehicle near Jenner’s home in Malibu, Calif., when she collided with a moving car and was thrown 350 feet down a ravine.

0:38 Caitlyn Jenner slams Donald Trump’s transgender ban as ‘very, very disappointing’

Hutchins, the CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Months after Hutchins’ death, on Nov. 19, Jenner’s lawyers filed the claim, People reports. On March 30, Hutchins’ estate “allowed” the claim in the amount of $439,095.88. The large sum was reportedly made by Hutchins’ personal spending on Jenner’s credit cards.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hutchins reportedly meant to reimburse Jenner, but this did not happen before her unexpected death. The document noted that certain claims require court approval before payment, according to People.

Global News has reached out to Jenner’s representative for comment.

Hutchins’ official cause of death was confirmed in July by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was listed as an accident.

Jenner addressed Hutchins’ death in August 2025 during a broadcast of Fox News at Night following a church shooting in Minnesota.

“Recently, my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident,” Jenner said. “For the last seven weeks, I’ve been dealing with death, and it’s so difficult. So, when this [tragedy] happened, it really hit me hard.”

“Here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can’t even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, ‘I’ll never get a chance to talk to him again.’ That is just so horrible. I’ve been dealing with grief, and these people have a long road ahead of them, and they’re going to be dealing with grief,” Jenner added.

Story continues below advertisement

2:27 Minneapolis demands gun control after deadly school shooting

Jenner and Hutchins met in 2015 during the Olympian’s transition. She appeared in several episodes of Jenner’s docuseries I Am Cait, which ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2016.

The pair were often photographed attending public events together, but denied on more than one occasion that they were in a relationship. They maintained that they were the “best of friends.”

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman