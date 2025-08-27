2 children dead, 17 people injured in Minnesota church, school shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two children are dead and 17 people were left injured after a mass shooting early Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Police confirmed two casualties: an eight-year-old and 10-year-old child. Both were killed by the gunman, who opened fire through the church windows and struck the victims sitting in the pews.

An additional 17 people were injured, 14 of them children. Two are in critical condition, police chief Brian O’Hara said.

O’Hara said that the shooter took their “own life in the rear of the church.”

“That coward has been identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman — no prior criminal history,” O’Hara told reporters.

“There is no indication of other suspects directly involved in carrying out this attack,” O’Hara added.

O’Hara said that the weapons used in the shooting were “purchased recently.”

Authorities are aware of an alleged manifesto posted online, O’Hara revealed. He said the content, which the shooter had timed for release on YouTube, has been taken down “with the assistance of the FBI” and is under active review by investigators.

View image in full screen Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church’s school in response to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Mark Vancleave

Police say the shooter barricaded doors on the exterior of the church. It is believed that the shooter took most of his shots through the church windows and never went inside.

“Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now, these kids were literally praying, it was the first week of school. They were in church,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during an emotional press conference.

“They should be able to go to school or church in peace, without the fear or risk of violence, and their parents should have the same kind of assurance,” he added.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” he said, noting that a wooden plank was placed to barricade some of the side doors.

Governor Tim Walz wrote on X that he was aware of the incident, lamenting that it occurred just as children were back in class after summer break.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” he wrote.

I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2025

In a follow-up post, Walz said that Minnesota is “heartbroken.”

“From the officers responding, to the clergy and teachers providing comfort, to the hospital staff saving lives, we will get through this together. Hug your kids close,” he wrote.

Minnesota is heartbroken. From the officers responding, to the clergy and teachers providing comfort, to the hospital staff saving lives, we will get through this together. Hug your kids close. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2025

President Donald Trump said he has been “fully briefed on the tragic shooting” in Minneapolis.

“The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform. “The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi took to X, writing, “We cannot allow children to live in fear of learning, worshiping or simply being kids.”

“Gun violence is an epidemic in America, and we must do everything in our power to end it,” she added.

An act of unspeakable gun violence that stole two precious children, just 8 and 10 years old, from their families and injured so many more at a Minneapolis school demands that we take action.



We cannot allow children to live in fear of learning, worshiping or simply being kids.… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 27, 2025

Prime Minister Mark Carney said his “prayers are with the parents, families and friends in Minneapolis who are facing horrific loss.”

“Canadians are holding your community in our hearts,” he wrote.

My prayers are with the parents, families and friends in Minneapolis who are facing horrific loss.



Canadians are holding your community in our hearts. — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) August 27, 2025

Former U.S. President Barack Obama said “we can’t allow ourselves to become numb to mass shootings.”

“What happened today in Minneapolis is heartbreaking, and Michelle and I are praying for the parents who have lost a child or will be sitting at their hospital bedside after yet another act of unspeakable, unnecessary violence,” Obama wrote on X.

We can't allow ourselves to become numb to mass shootings. What happened today in Minneapolis is heartbreaking, and Michelle and I are praying for the parents who have lost a child or will be sitting at their hospital bedside after yet another act of unspeakable, unnecessary… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2025

According to the school’s website, there was an “All-School Mass” scheduled for 8:15 a.m. local time this morning.

The service takes place each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning, the website says.

Children’s Minnesota, a pediatric trauma hospital, said in a statement five children were admitted for care.

Hennepin Healthcare, which has Minnesota’s largest emergency department, said it also was caring for patients from the shooting.

—

— With files from The Associated Press