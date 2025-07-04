Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Sophia Hutchins, friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner, dies in ATV crash

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted July 4, 2025 11:50 am
1 min read
Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the Face Forward's 10th Annual "La Dolce Vita" Themed Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on September 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the Face Forward's 10th Annual "La Dolce Vita" Themed Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on September 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Greg Doherty / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sophia Hutchins, a longtime friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner, has died in an ATV crash.

Hutchins, 29, was reportedly operating the vehicle near Jenner’s home in Malibu, Calif., when she collided with a moving car and was thrown 350 feet down a ravine. Celebrity gossip site TMZ first broke the news.

Hutchins, the CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday morning, media reports say.

Hutchins, who was also transgender, and Jenner, 75, met during the former Olympian’s transition in 2015. She appeared in several episodes of Jenner’s docuseries I Am Cait, which ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2016.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The pair were often photographed attending public events together, but denied on more than one occasion that they were in a relationship. They maintained that they were the “best of friends.”

Story continues below advertisement
Sophia Hutchins attends The Recording Academy and Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Sophia Hutchins attends The Recording Academy and Clive Davis’ 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/ Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images
Trending Now

Born in 1996 in Bellevue, Wash., Hutchins graduated from Pepperdine University with a degree in economics and finance. An accomplished entrepreneur who began her career in venture capital, Hutchins was also the founder and CEO of Lumasol, a manufacturer and retailer of sustainable skin care products.

In 2020, she told Medium, “Don’t be afraid of the word ‘no.’ Successful people, entrepreneurs, and women more than anyone else are told ‘no’ all the time. If we allowed ‘no’ to deter us we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

“I’m ready to continue to grow and surround myself with positive uplifting people that believe in me, my ability to execute, and my vision for the future,” she added.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices