British Columbia to get $2.2B from federal community fund

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On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced details of the federal government’s multi-billion-dollar Build Communities Strong Fund, which was announced in the 2025 budget.

B.C. will be given $2.2 billion from the $51 billion fund.

“We’re partnering with provinces, territories and municipalities to build local infrastructure,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said.

“From better hospitals, public transit to local community centres.”

3:14 New community centre breaks ground in Brampton as part of Carney infrastructure fund

The federal government is making money available in three separate streams, with the provincial stream being available for projects such as health care, housing, colleges and universities.

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Provinces are required to match the funding and reduce construction costs.

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The Direct Delivery stream will fund large building retrofits, climate adaptation and community and recreational spaces. Communities can apply for funding starting on Tuesday.

The Community stream will fund local roads, bridges, water systems, and community centres.

“Our city is growing, people deserve quality livable amenities, we are welcoming new housing, but the community infrastructure has to go along with that and that’s what we want to prioritize as a council,” Vancouver Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said.

Last week, Ontario announced that some of its funding would be used to waive the sales tax on eligible new homes. The B.C. government has yet to determine how its money will be used.