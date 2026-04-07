Energy-hungry Nova Scotia companies nearly doubled their solar power capacity in 2025

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Energy-hungry companies in Nova Scotia are heading toward the light.

New statistics from the province’s private power utility show that commercial players grew their capacity to generate solar energy by 82 per cent last year.

Energy consultant David Brushett says that’s partly because legislative changes a few years ago have allowed companies to sell 10 times more energy to Nova Scotia Power than before.

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The solar growth spurt comes as Nova Scotia Power seeks to have 80 per cent of its energy come from renewable sources by 2030.

Renewables generated 42 per cent of the utility’s power in 2025 and it says solar currently makes up about one per cent of the energy mix.

While solar is growing, most renewable energy is expected to come from onshore wind farms and hydro power imported from Labrador.