Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Charlie
    April 7, 2026 at 9:38 am

    “…solar currently makes up about one per cent of the energy mix.”
    Hmmm… let’s fix the title of the article with some reality:
    “Solar Increases by 82% To Make Up ONLY 1% of Nova Scotia’s Energy”

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Energy-hungry Nova Scotia companies nearly doubled their solar power capacity in 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2026 8:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia solar power industry growing'
Nova Scotia solar power industry growing
WATCH: Nova Scotia solar power industry growing – Dec 7, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Energy-hungry companies in Nova Scotia are heading toward the light.

New statistics from the province’s private power utility show that commercial players grew their capacity to generate solar energy by 82 per cent last year.

Energy consultant David Brushett says that’s partly because legislative changes a few years ago have allowed companies to sell 10 times more energy to Nova Scotia Power than before.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The solar growth spurt comes as Nova Scotia Power seeks to have 80 per cent of its energy come from renewable sources by 2030.

Renewables generated 42 per cent of the utility’s power in 2025 and it says solar currently makes up about one per cent of the energy mix.

While solar is growing, most renewable energy is expected to come from onshore wind farms and hydro power imported from Labrador.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices