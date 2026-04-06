Port Alberni harbour residents say noise pollution is affecting their way of life

Residents living along the Port Alberni, B.C., harbour say the constant noise from generators at the shipyard is affecting their way of life.

“It is just constant hums, it’s the diesel generators running their power,” resident Ray Russell said.

They said the issue is that the Port Alberni Port Authority only has the capacity to power one vessel. Currently, the coast guard ship, which is in refit, is plugged in.

The other ships all run on generators.

1:46 Port Alberni businesses fed up with ongoing crime

In February, 45 people signed a petition, calling on the federal government to fund more shore power at the loading docks to alleviate the constant noise.

Story continues below advertisement

However, it is ultimately up to the port authority to make the request.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“So we did ask before. I mean, we were sort of in queue, there was other ports that are much bigger and in far greater need than what we have, that get some funding, they got some funding and we will of course ask again,” Zoran Knezevic with the Port Alberni Port Authority told Global News.

“I think there is some funding plus potentially coming down the pipe as well that we will do. Mind you, though, because being a small port, we don’t necessarily have a standard type of vessel coming down here. So when we talk about shore power, the shore power that we have for this smaller vessel, it’s not gonna work for the larger ones.

“And so there is some technical issues that we need to overcome there in order to get to the point of everybody being plugged. However, we’ll be working towards that.”

However, the port authority said this is simply the sound of industry following the closure of several mills in the area due to high operating costs and fibre shortages.

Knezevic said they do apologize, however, and are trying to work with residents.