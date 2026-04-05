Karlsson shines despite tough season for Canucks

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VANCOUVER – Like he’s done before this season, Linus Karlsson played a good game on a team that had another bad night.

Playing in his 100th NHL game, the rangy Vancouver Canuck right-winger scored two goals in a 7-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday at Rogers Arena.

“It’s nice to score, fun to be on the scoresheet again,” said Karlsson. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win.”

The 26-year-old from Landsbro, Sweden, admitted reaching the century mark in his NHL career was special.

“That’s something you dream of,” he said. “Hopefully I have a couple more in me, it’s fun. You want to be a full-time NHLer and a hundred is a good start.”

Karlsson opened the scoring for Vancouver with just 2:28 gone in the first period, skating in front of the Utah net and firing a shot between two defenceman.

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He struck again at 2:05 of the second period, deflecting in a Victor Mancini shot from the blue line to tie the game 2-2.

In many ways it was a typical night for the Canucks (22-46-8) who have the worst record in the NHL, and just one win in their last nine games.

“Like most of the games we had some really good stretches but then we had some bad ones, too,” said Karlsson. “It feels like we play so great sometimes and then we just fall back to the old (stuff). It’s kind of frustrating.”

After 73 games this season Karlsson sits third on the Canucks with 15 goals and fifth with 33 points.

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It was his second two-goal game of the season, having scored twice in a 5-4 win in Boston on Dec. 20.

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Trying to appreciate what he’s done this season is difficult when the team is struggling.

“It’s hard to talk about myself when we don’t win,” he said. “I haven’t really thought about it. We’re still playing. Maybe after the season I will start thinking about more personal stuff.

“Coming into the season I was trying to grab a spot in the lineup. I think I’ve done a great job with that. I’m probably going to think more about it after the season.”

Head coach Adam Foote doesn’t hesitate to heap praise on the six-foot-one, 178-pound Karlsson who has played on the third line with centre Teddy Blueger and left-winger Max Sasson.

“He’s having a good year,” said Foote. “He’s taken advantage of the situation. We’re in that rebuild. He’s getting a lot of ice and he’s earned it.”

Karlsson was picked 87th overall by San Jose in the 2018 draft. He was acquired by the Canucks in exchange for Jonathan Dahlen in a Feb. 25, 2019 trade.

In May 2022 he signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks. He played four games with Vancouver during the 2023-24 season. Last season he appeared in 23 games, collecting three goals and three assists.

He also was a member of the Canucks AHL Abbotsford farm team that won the Calder Trophy. After collecting 23 goals and 16 assists in 32 regular-season games, he added another 14 goals and 12 assists in 24 playoff games.

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“He had a really good playoff last year in Abbotsford,” said Foote. “He learned a lot. He’s been working hard at his game. He continues to work. He’s finding results and I think he’s gained a lot of confidence in the last six weeks.”

Clayton Keller led the Mammoth with three goals, one on the power play and the last into an empty net with 53 seconds left.

Dylan Guenther and Lawson Crouse both had a goal and an assist for Utah (40-30-6). Kailer Yamamoto and Liam O’Brien, also scored for the Mammoth, who won their fourth consecutive road game. Logan Cooley added two assists.

Marco Rossi and Jake DeBrusk both scored on the power play for Vancouver.

Before Saturday’s opening faceoff, Karlsson watched as his Canuck teammate Evander Kane was honoured for playing in his 1,001st NHL game.

Karlsson can only hope he can match that feat.

“That’s a hell of an accomplishment to play 1,000 games,” he said. “He’s a good guy and I’m really happy for him and his family to archive this.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2026.