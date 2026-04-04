Saskatoon car fans flock to the 64th annual Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show

Send this page to someone via email

Lines went all the way out to the parking lot of Prairieland as car fans waited in anticipation to enter the 64th Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show.

The event is a staple in Saskatoon, dating back to 1957, when the Draggins Car Club met for the first time. Since then, Draggins has grown into a giant two-day show celebrating all things auto.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We got multiple different halls, lots of different cars and it is just a good environment to walk around, come right up to the cars get to talk to the owners.” says Riely McLellan, the owner of High Noon Racing.

The show has somerthing for everyone — from modern all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles to vintage cars. It’s a draw that keeps specialty car owners and fans alike coming back each year.

“Everybody likes seeing something that’s crazy that you don’t get to see,” McLessan says. “This is something you will never see on the street — you will only ever see it on the track or at a car show like this.”

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video above to see the cars that filled Prairieland Park this weekend.