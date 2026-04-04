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  1. Mustash
    April 5, 2026 at 12:35 pm

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Canada

Saskatoon car fans flock to the 64th annual Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted April 4, 2026 12:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The 64th annual Draggins Rod & Custom Car Show'
The 64th annual Draggins Rod & Custom Car Show
WATCH: It seemed like all of Saskatoon was at Prairieland Park this afternoon to participate in the 64th annual Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show. Payton Zillich takes us there to get an inside look at the automobiles.
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Lines went all the way out to the parking lot of Prairieland as car fans waited in anticipation to enter the 64th Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show.

The event is a staple in Saskatoon, dating back to 1957, when the Draggins Car Club met for the first time. Since then, Draggins has grown into a giant two-day show celebrating all things auto.

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“We got multiple different halls, lots of different cars and it is just a good environment to walk around, come right up to the cars get to talk to the owners.” says Riely McLellan, the owner of High Noon Racing.

The show has somerthing for everyone — from modern all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles to vintage cars. It’s a draw that keeps specialty car owners and fans alike coming back each year.

“Everybody likes seeing something that’s crazy that you don’t get to see,” McLessan says. “This is something you will never see on the street — you will only ever see it on the track or at a car show like this.”

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Watch the video above to see the cars that filled Prairieland Park this weekend.

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