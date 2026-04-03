New secularism law is looming over Way of the Cross marches on Good Friday in Quebec

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34 comments

  1. Lee Cox
    April 5, 2026 at 4:10 am

    This is not about freedom of religion. Around the world, they want sharia law instituted.ihave seen the intimidation tactics on Youtube so should you! They believe everyone must fast when they do. They are trying to get dogs banned in public. i saw a video of a Muslims enter a Catholic churchi put his mat down and pray loudly. Another video had an old woman in the middle of traffic praying on the road! Stop the insanity now.

  2. Tim Lancaster
    April 5, 2026 at 1:03 am

    Do it anyway

  3. Crazy Thinker
    April 4, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    When a Citizen is apprehended for violating this insane bylaw …
    Who is the enforcer ?
    What is the charge , the Fine, the consequence ??
    Will there be Jail time awarded ?
    I can see it now …
    You thought ICE was a bad move ???!

  4. Chris Adam
    April 4, 2026 at 11:06 am

    Very sad. Canada is losing it’s moral and spiritual foundation! Champlain would be outraged to see the destruction of the foundations of our once great nation.

  5. Renny Khan
    April 4, 2026 at 10:24 am

    If people pray in public how is that bothering you? Just ignore if you want. Why limit people’s freedom unnecessarily. 😕

  6. Renny Khan
    April 4, 2026 at 10:22 am

    This is a bad law by foolish and self-serving wannabe atheists

  7. Drake
    April 4, 2026 at 9:25 am

    Few realize the amount of corruption in Alberta and Quebec. A small group control the discourse in each and if people aren’t careful could derail those provinces irreparably. You have to live there to see it.

  8. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 7:29 am

    F*ck religion

  9. Louis
    April 4, 2026 at 7:24 am

    The charter does not give you the right to interfere with the public in public without permission in the expression of your faith. You have a charter right to express your faith at home church temple mosque pagoda or appropriate building not in the street or public spaces

  10. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 7:18 am

    You have the right to practise your faith without government interference but you dont have the right to publicly express your faith.

  11. Shiela S
    April 4, 2026 at 7:10 am

    Does this law apply to the death to Canada Flag burning people

  12. Marilyn Piller
    April 4, 2026 at 6:14 am

    God is watching us…I feel sorry for those who cannot open their eyes to TRUTH..and goodness..

  13. Marilyn Piller
    April 4, 2026 at 6:12 am

    Mad as….bleep

  14. Michelle Sowers
    April 3, 2026 at 9:38 pm

    As a non Catholic, I would travel to Quebec and walk the walk with them, because I am Canadian, and believe in the charter of rights.

  15. Romeo Bran
    April 3, 2026 at 7:41 pm

    What can you expect from a province that has pushed God out of society… you are already watching it in Quebec… smell of pot everywhere and the sight of people we have become too secular to care about…

  16. Trat Schmidtz
    April 3, 2026 at 6:58 pm

    Does anyone think this law is anything but Quebec not wanting Muslim immigrants?

  17. Marty McFly
    April 3, 2026 at 6:47 pm

    This story is bunk i promise no i guarantee the procession will continue well and alive

    Lol who wrote this silly story ; and which sharp bowling ball approved it for publishing. Oh probably the one who thinks catholics will be used for the authors agenda bahahhaha laughable story.

  18. A. C.
    April 3, 2026 at 5:14 pm

    Walking around with a giant symbol of their god is against their own commandments to begin with. This shouldn’t, theoretically be a concern for people who truly know their scriptures.

  19. Timothy Stoddard
    April 3, 2026 at 3:35 pm

    Quebec the champion atheist.

  20. M Coates
    April 3, 2026 at 3:18 pm

    As an Albertan, I have always considered myself as Canadian but it looks like in every way, Canada is quickly becoming a communist country. For the sake of Canada and the province to which I reside, I will cast my vote for separation from Canada. My hope would be that those provinces that would like to return to the Canada of tolerance and standing up to the cry bullies, would join the movement to denounce communisn as it appears in all of our institutions.

  21. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 3:11 pm

    Using democratic laws and values to fight democracy????

  22. Toxic
    April 3, 2026 at 2:59 pm

    Quebec is so based, remove religion, it’s all a sham, keep your delusions at home

  23. Sam
    April 3, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    Every day for the last 6 years it has been one mad law after another and other horrible news events. It feels like I’m no longer living in the Canada I grew up in. I feel like I’m in a third-world communist country. If I move to any country in the world I have to adapt to their culture, but for some reason in Canada it works the other way around. It seems that every time an atheist or newcomer to Canada gets offended, the government sets out to make a law to appease their culture and customs. Born and raised Canadian are completely ignored, our traditions and customs are trampled, our kids can’t get jobs and we are taxed to death as punishment for living here.

  24. Richard Cliche
    April 3, 2026 at 1:21 pm

    You have a right to practice your religion in your own home and that right has never been taken away from you.

    What you don’t have is the right to influence others, particularly children, with your religion.

  25. Th james
    April 3, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    Maybe shutting down religious stuff is because religions don’t have a great track record of being very understanding and ok with others. Whether it’s another religion or people who just aren’t into any of it. Believe what you want but keep it to yourself. I do and it isn’t hard

  26. Marielle
    April 3, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    Don’t we have freedom of religion and speech in Canada

  27. Martinezjosei
    April 3, 2026 at 12:48 pm

    Muslims can congregate but Christians can’t!!!

  28. Tommy Bongwater
    April 3, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    Little do they know you can pray standing up…

  29. Russ Paetkau
    April 3, 2026 at 12:16 pm

    Keep praying 🙏 Sundays coming

  30. Zen Zing
    April 3, 2026 at 12:16 pm

    Science is my god…..Thank God!!!😂😭

  31. Aggeliki
    April 3, 2026 at 12:09 pm

    All I hear is everyone newly arrived immigrants want their rights their freedom
    What about us the canadians
    We want the same we want our freedom WE ARE NOT BOTHERING ANYONE WE HAVE THE RIGHT TO DO AS WE PLEASE IN OUR HOMES WE ARE THESE PEOPLE’S EMPLOYER’S
    WE ARE THE ONSE PAYING FOR EVERYTHING EVERYTHING WE ARE THE ONSE EMPLOYING THESE GOVERNMENTS IT IS NONE OF THEIR BUSINESS WHAT WE DO IN PRIVATE
    IF WE ARE PRAYING WHATEVER
    NONE OF THEIR BUSINESS
    LEAVE US AND OUR CHILDREN ALONE
    LEAVE OUR CHILDREN ALONE
    WE ARE YOUR EMPLOYER’S
    HAVE YOU ALL FORGOTTEN THIS

    I GO TO CHURCH AND I PRAY IN MY CHURCH
    WE ARE NOT BOTHERING ANYONE
    NO ONE
    AND AFTER CHURCH
    WE ALL GO HOME
    WE MAY GO OUT FOR BREAKFAST FIRST
    THEN WE GO HOME

    WE ARE NOT BOTHERING ANYONE
    NO ONE
    LEAVE US ALONE

    I DO NOT LIVE IN A COMMUNIST COUNTRY

    AND

    IF THIS SHOULD ACCUR I AM OUT OF HERE

    I WILL GO FAR FAR FAR AWAY

    I WILL NOT LIVE IN A COMMUNIST COUNTRY

    I LIVE IN A CHRISTIAN COUNTRY

    I WAS BORN IN A CHRISTIAN COUNTRY
    I WILL DIE IN A CHRISTIAN COUNTRY

    PERIOD

    PEOPLE DON’T BOTHER ANYONE WITH THEIR RELIGION WHAT’S THE PROBLEM
    WE DON’T RUN UP AND DOWN THE STREETS SHOUTING WE ARE CHRISTIANS

    BUT OTHERS DO

    LEAVE US ALONE

    YOU HAVE ALL LOST CONTROL
    AND
    YOU WANT US TO PAY FOR IT

    GET LOST

    YOUR ALL FIRED

    YOUR ALL FIRED

    YOU HAVE KILLED OUR COUNTRY

    OUR MOST BEAUTIFUL AND VERY VERY RICH COUNTRY

    YOU HAVE BANKRUPTED OUR COUNTRY

    YOUR ALL FIRED

  32. Jay
    April 3, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    But its a group of people waving rainbow flags, cheering abortion and celebrating the ability to castrate and mutilate their genitals in the name of a perverse gender ideology… totally fine. Permit granted. There will be consequences for this.

  33. Ed
    April 3, 2026 at 12:03 pm

    Seems like atheism is the new state religion of Quebec?

  34. Andy Papa
    April 3, 2026 at 11:33 am

    The logic.
    Let’s have Friday be a holiday in public sectors including schools.
    Let Quebec have the most churches in Canada.
    Let’s ban Christian demonstrations of any sort but allow Iran regime support demonstrations and protests.
    But yet the Quebec flag has a cross on it…

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Canada

New secularism law is looming over Way of the Cross marches on Good Friday in Quebec

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2026 8:52 am
4 min read
Click to play video: 'New secularism law looms over Good Friday procession in Montreal'
New secularism law looms over Good Friday procession in Montreal
WATCH: New secularism law looms over Good Friday procession in Montreal
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Christians across Quebec are about to face a new legal landscape on Good Friday, only a day after the provincial legislature adopted a law that could crack down on their annual Way of the Cross processions.

In Montreal, several hundred people are expected to join Archbishop Christian Lépine in a march of “prayer, reflection and silence” that winds its way through the streets behind a large crucifix, stopping at several historic churches in a commemoration of Jesus’s journey to the cross.

But the Easter weekend tradition will likely become harder to organize in future years, now that the province has passed a law to ban public prayer.

The Quebec government adopted legislation on Thursday, extending a ban on wearing religious symbols in public workplaces to daycare workers, prohibiting prayer rooms in public institutions, and banning public prayer without explicit municipal consent.

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“No public road … or public park may be used for the purposes of collective religious practice unless a municipality authorizes, exceptionally and on a case-by-case basis, such a use in its public domain by resolution of the municipal council,” the text of the law reads.

Martin Laliberté, the head of the Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops, believes the new law turns religious people into second-class citizens.

He notes that street closures and public demonstrations happen all the time, including for sporting events, protests, and cultural events.

“If we do it for religious reasons, we don’t have the right,” he said Wednesday in an interview. “So people in society who are believers become second-class citizens who don’t have the right, like any other citizen, to demonstrate (when it’s) in the name of their faith.”

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He said organizers of Way of the Cross and other marches have always co-ordinated with local officials and respected municipal rules, but never before had to seek express permission to hold their events.

“It was a right, and now it’s not a right any more,” he said. The new law, he said, leaves churches relying on the goodwill of city councils, who can decide whether or not to grant permits for the event.

Laliberté says senior Catholic leaders are concerned the new law goes far beyond the effect on ceremonial processions. He notes that the legislation invokes powers that allow the province to override some sections of the Charter and shield the secularism law from court challenges.

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“We have rights, according to the Charter, which say you have a right to express your faith publicly,” Laliberté said.

But with the new law, he said people don’t have this right any more.

“That’s a big shift for us.”

Click to play video: 'Supreme Court concludes landmark hearing on Quebec’s Bill 21'
Supreme Court concludes landmark hearing on Quebec’s Bill 21

Laliberté said the Quebec Catholic bishops participated in consultations on the new law, where they expressed particular concern with the public prayer ban and the expansion of the religious symbol prohibition. He said politicians appeared to listen, but were unwilling to adopt the changes.

He said he believes the new law has “no utility,” because the government already has all the tools it needs to protect secularism.

The Quebec government did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

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John Zucchi, national director with Montreal Way of the Cross procession organizer Communion and Liberation Canada, says organizers always communicate with police about the event, but have been told in the past that it’s not necessary to inform the city.

He says the event last year drew nearly 1,000 people, who walk in silence behind a person carrying a crucifix to different churches, where there is singing, gospel readings and poems.

Unlike many church events, he says attendance has gone up in recent years, and numbers have roughly doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think people are struck by the soberness of the event, by the simplicity of it and by the quiet dignity that surrounds the event,” he said. “It’s not meant to be clamour or something loud. It’s a meditation from start to finish.”

Zucchi says he shares the views of religious leaders who are concerned about the law, but isn’t worrying yet about its impact on the march in Montreal. “We’ve only encountered goodwill with the city, with the police service … and count on that continued goodwill in the future,” he said.

He also questioned what events will count as “public prayer.”

“With the case of a procession done in silence, what constitutes prayer?” he asks.

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